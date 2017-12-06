International News 24/7

 

IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-12-06

A myth, a legend, an icon: French 'Elvis Presley' Johnny Hallyday dies

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, December 6: In this special edition, we bring you social media and newspaper reactions from France and around the world following the death of iconic French rocker Johnny Hallyday. He passed away at the age of 74 from cancer.

By Dheepthika LAURENT

