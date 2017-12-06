Live blog: US President Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israeli capital

President Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and begin the process of moving its embassy to the city. The move will break with longtime US policy.
Despite warnings from Western and Arab allies, Trump in a 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) White House speech will direct the State Department to begin looking for a site for an embassy in Jerusalem as part of what is expected to be a years-long process of relocating diplomatic operations from Tel Aviv.
Follow our Live Blog for all updates and reaction to Trump's speech.
