Macron and others pay tribute to Jonny Hallyday

Johnny Hallyday, who died Wednesday aged 74, was a rock and roll giant in his native France and survived drug use, family strife and near-death episodes to strut the stage for more than fifty years.

Hallyday, with his cowboy swagger and gravelly voice, was a "French Elvis" for hundreds of millions of followers, mostly if not all in his native country, where he sold more records than any other singer.

He had been fighting lung cancer, and also preparing yet another album recording and stage tour.

News of his death after weeks of frenzied speculation about

his health, set social networks alight with tributes from fans, politicians and celebrities.

"For more than 50 years, he was a vibrant icon," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement.

Hallyday is credited with sales of more than 100 million albums over the decades.



While never earning stardom in the United States, where he lived in Los Angeles in later years, he won a legion of followers in France and elsewhere in the French-speaking world.

"Johnny Hallyday has left us," the singer's wife, Laeticia, said in a statement to Agence France Presse. "I write these words without believing them. But yet, it's true. My man is no longer with us."

Police were posted before dawn as black cars entered the grounds of the house west of Paris to which he went after an emergency admission to hospital in late November.



Hallyday, who issued his first recording in 1959, had been preparing a new album and tour when news of his admission with respiratory difficulties at a Paris hospital was announced last month.



French-Canadian singer Celine Dion posted a Twitter message saying she was very saddened to hear of his death. "He was a giant in show business ... a true icon," she said.

"Repose en Paix (Rest in peace)," American singer Lenny Kravitz tweeted. "Your soul is pure Rock and Roll".



ROCK STAR LIFE



American newspaper USA Today once dubbed Hallyday "the greatest rock star you never heard of," but in France he was known simply as "Johnny."



A walking monument, he had the star power to fill the 80,000-seat Stade de France and drew a crowd of more than 750,000 when he once held a free concert near the Eiffel Tower on France's Bastille Day national holiday.



Hallyday's 2011 album "Jamais Seul" went straight to number one, selling 100,000 copies in the first week, despite his reputation for being viewed by younger generations as uncool, or passé.



Hallyday also starred in several movies and used his image, and steely blue eyes, to earn extra revenue from advertisements for sunglasses.

He was something of a contradiction, as a star who forged his career recycling rock gems such as The Animals' version of "House of the Rising Sun" or Jimi Hendrix's "Hey Joe" in a country that has a legal limit on the amount of English music played on the radio. He once claimed to have been born in Oklahoma.



"He introduced a slice of America in our national Pantheon," said the statement from Macron's office.

