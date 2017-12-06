International News 24/7

 

Who was the 'French Elvis,' Johnny Hallyday?

FOCUS

Miami's camp for convicted sex offenders

IN THE PAPERS

A myth, a legend, an icon: 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa's Ramaphosa gets majority of nominations to lead African National Congress

BUSINESS DAILY

World's largest Starbucks opens in China

THE DEBATE

Border bother: Theresa May scrambles to salvage Brexit breakthrough

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Mosul: Growing up under Islamic State group rule

ACCESS ASIA

North Korea: Global sanctions hit Pyongyang's 'experiment in capitalism'

FOCUS

Mental health deteriorates for isolated refugees

Europe

Russian President Putin to seek new six-year term in 2018 elections

© Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to give a speech at a forum of volunteers in Moscow on December 6, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-06

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday he would seek re-election in March 2018, a contest opinion polls show he will win comfortably, setting the stage for him to extend his dominance of Russia’s political landscape into a third decade.

Putin, 65, has been in power, either as president or prime minister, since 2000. If he wins what would be a fourth presidential term in March, he would be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72.

“I will put forward my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation,” Putin told an audience of workers at a car-making factory in the Volga river city of Nizhny Novgorod.

“There’s no better place or opportunity to put my candidacy forward. I’m sure that everything will work out for us.”

France 24’s Thomas Lowe reports from Moscow on Putin’s fresh bid

Putin is lauded by allies as a father of the nation figure who has restored national pride and expanded Moscow’s global clout with interventions in Syria and Ukraine. His critics accuse him of overseeing a corrupt authoritarian system and of illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimea, a move that has isolated Russia.

The challenge for Putin is not other candidates nobody looks capable of unseating him. Instead, his toughest task will be to mobilise an electorate showing signs of apathy to ensure a high turnout which in the tightly-controlled limits of the Russian political system is seen to confer legitimacy.

Whilst next year’s election in March is devoid of real suspense about who will win, what follows is more unpredictable as attention will turn to what happens after Putin’s final term -- under the current constitution ends.

There is no obvious successor, and many investors say the lack of a clear succession plan, and likely jockeying for position among Russian elites for dominance in the post-Putin era, is becoming the biggest political risk.

If re-elected next year, Putin will have to choose whether to leave Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister, or appoint someone else. That decision will trigger a round of intrigue over the succession, as whoever holds the prime minister’s post is often viewed as the president’s heir apparent.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-12-06

