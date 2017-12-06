International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

A myth, a legend, an icon: 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa’s Ramaphosa gets majority of nominations to lead African National Congress

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

World's largest Starbucks opens in China

Read more

THE DEBATE

Border bother: Theresa May scrambles to salvage Brexit breakthrough

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Mosul: Growing up under Islamic State group rule

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

North Korea: Global sanctions hit Pyongyang’s ‘experiment in capitalism’

Read more

FOCUS

Mental health deteriorates for isolated refugees

Read more

ENCORE!

Ibrahim Maalouf tips his hat to iconic singer 'Dalida'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Report claims rebels were recruited to crack down on DR Congo protesters

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

#MeToo: TIME names 'Silence Breakers' as 2017 Person of the Year

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-06

Time magazine has named the social movement aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment and assault, epitomized by the #MeToo social media hashtag, as the most influential “person” in 2017, the publication announced on Wednesday.

“This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women - and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories,” Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC News, referring to them as “the silence breakers.”

The recognition comes amid a wave of public allegations of sexual misconduct that have targeted some of the most prominent men in U.S. politics, media and entertainment, leading to multiple firings and investigations.

As more people made their accusations public, other individuals also shared their own stories of assault and harassment, often with posts on social media platforms using the hashtag #MeToo.

“I could never had envisioned something that would change the world. I was trying to change my community,” Tarana Burke, who created the hashtag, told NBC. “This is just the start. It’s not just a moment, it’s a movement. Now the work really begins.” U.S. President Donald Trump, who was Time’s person of the year in 2016, was the first runner-up this year, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Felsenthal said.

Other finalists included U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the election that Trump won; North Korean President Kim Jong Un; “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins; and football player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick.

Time’s annual distinction recognizes the person, group, thing or idea that it has determined had the greatest influence on events for the year.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-12-06

  • USA

    Pixar and Disney chief to take leave after harassment allegations

    Read more

  • USA

    Hundreds join #MeToo march against sexual harassment in Hollywood

    Read more

  • USA

    TV icon Charlie Rose sacked after harassment allegations

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility