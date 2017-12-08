'Large number' of UN peacekeepers killed in DR Congo attack

At least 14 United Nations peacekeepers were killed and more than 40 wounded in an attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, UN officials said on Friday.

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix confirmed Friday that a “large number” of peacekeepers were killed or wounded in the attack in North Kivu province late on Thursday.

Lacroix said on Twitter he was “outraged” by the attack and that medical evacuations from the scene were ongoing. He did not identify the attackers.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo is the largest and most expensive in the world and is aimed at keeping in check a number of armed groups in the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation.

Radio Okapi, which is linked to the UN peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, reported that peacekeepers repelled an attack by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group on a UN base in the Beni area on Thursday. The base is home to the peacekeeping mission’s rapid intervention force, which has a rare mandate to go on the offensive.

The radio station, citing military sources, said fighting lasted four hours. It reported that Congolese forces did not intervene because the closest troops were several miles away.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

