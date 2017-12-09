France pays homage to late rock icon Johnny Hallyday

France pays homage Saturday to French rock icon Johnny Hallyday, who died this week of lung cancer at 74. French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a brief tribute to the singer, who will be honoured with a procession down the Champs-Élysées.

President Macron will be among those paying tribute to the singer at his funeral at the grandiose Madeleine church in the centre of the French capital.

Known as the French Elvis, Hallyday is being honoured with a nationwide "popular homage".

The RATP transport authority temporarily changed the name of Paris's Duroc station this week to "DuRock Johnny" in his honour.

The Eiffel Tower has also lit up with the message, "Merci Johnny".

#mercijohnny France pays the most beautiful tribute to Johnny Hallyday with an impressive black and white #tourEiffel https://t.co/Gm2zpNxXZQ pic.twitter.com/0iJnM5DZ9t Carlos Miranda Levy (@CarlosMiranda) December 9, 2017

Adored by young and old, hard-living Hallyday was almost a national monument, selling more than 110 million records despite being almost unknown outside the French-speaking world.

Last goodbye for fans

Television channels cleared their schedules this week to broadcast tribute shows to Hallyday, who first came to fame in the late 1950s yet always managed to adapt to ever-changing musical tastes.

Fans will throng the Champs-Élysées to bid a final farewell to their hero as his cortège passes down the grand avenue from the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday.

"The family and friends of Johnny Hallyday and the President have agreed that as a part of the popular homage, his funeral cortège will leave from the Arc de Triomphe and go down the Champs-Élysées" before continuing to the religious ceremony at Madeleine, the statement added.

Fans mourn Johnny Hallyday: 'I can't say why I loved him – I just did'

After the star's passing, Macron declared that "there is something of Johnny in all of us", promising that he and his wife Brigitte would attend the funeral.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy – an adoring fan who once tried to tempt him back from tax exile in Switzerland – said he represented "part of our personal history ... our memories and emotions".

Sarkozy conducted Hallyday's marriage to his fifth wife Laeticia, 42, while his predecessor Jacques Chirac made him a knight of the Légion d'Honneur in 1998.

On a tous en nous quelque chose de Johnny Hallyday. Le public de fans et de fidÃ¨les qu'il s'Ã©tait acquis est en larmes. Nous n'oublierons ni son nom, ni sa gueule, ni sa voix. Le voici au panthÃ©on de la chanson oÃ¹ il rejoint les lÃ©gendes du rock et du blues qu'il aimait tant. Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 6, 2017

Yet the French establishment has not always been so warm to the flamboyant performer who, as he grew older, cultivated an air of a benign leather-clad pirate.

When he started belting out American rock more than five decades ago Hallyday was seen as a threat to a conservative France led by the stiff General Charles de Gaulle, with one radio announcer even smashing one of his records on air.

>> Johnny Hallyday: The man who brought American rock 'n' roll to France

But he drove his young fans wild, attracting 100,000 to a Paris square in 1963 and prompting scenes of hysteria wherever he went.

Over the years he kept his bad-boy image alive with a colourful private life, ticking off many rock 'n' roll rites of passage, and was rarely off the front pages of celebrity magazines.

He was still filling stadiums as late as this summer when he teamed up with other veteran French rockers for the "Old Scoundrels" tour.

Hallyday had always dreamed of making it big in the US but never did, settling instead for living in Los Angeles, where he had a home in Pacific Palisades near Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

"It's better to be king in one's own country than a prince elsewhere," he once told AFP.

Johnny Hallyday on stage at the Olympia in Paris on December 13, 1962. He would go on to perform a record 266 times at the iconic concert hall over a career spanning six decades. © AFP file photo

The young Hallyday, born Jean-Philippe Smet on June 15, 1943 in Paris, enjoys a break from rehearsing at the Olympia in October 1962. © AFP file photo

Hallyday, seen here in October 1962 with US pianist Fats Domino (left) and boxing champion Ray Sugar Robinson, is known in the English-speaking world as the “French Elvis” for his role in introducing the French to rock ’n’ roll. © AFP file photo

Hallyday and French singer and actress Sylvie Vartan, whom he married in 1965, were the iconic singing couple of the 1960s. © AFP file photo

The French rocker married five times, including twice with the same woman. This picture shows him posing with his second wife, actress Nathalie Baye, and their newly born daughter Laura in December 1983. © AFP file photo

Though best known as a rocker, Hallyday also enjoyed a prolific acting career, starring in more than two dozen films. This file photo taken in 1970 shows him playing a lout on the set of the film "Point de chute" directed by Robert Hossein. © AFP file photo

While General Charles De Gaulle once accused Hallyday of perverting France's youth, the rock star was actually closer to conservative politicians. He once sang his support for President Jacques Chirac, seen here with his wife Bernadette and the "French Elvis" in 1999. © Georges Gobet, AFP

The French rocker, seen here at the Palais des Sports in Paris on September 14, 1982, is believed to have sold more than 110 million albums and drawn a whopping 28 million people to his concerts. © Philippe Bouchon, AFP

Hallyday poses with his fifth and last wife Laeticia, who announced his death on Wednesday.

Throughout his career, France's biggest rock star was known as the "idol of the young", though his popularity spanned several generations, uniting grannies and their grandchildren. © AFP file photo



















(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-09