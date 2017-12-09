Iraqi PM announces 'end of war' against the Islamic State group

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the end of the war against the Islamic State group on Saturday, saying Iraqi forces had regained full control of the border with Syria.
"Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I therefore announce the end of the war against Daesh (Islamic State group)," the prime minister told a conference organised by the Iraqi journalists' union.
Islamic State group militants seized vast areas north and west of Baghdad in a lightning offensive starting in 2014, seizing nearly a third of Iraq's territory and endangering the very existence of the Iraqi state.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.