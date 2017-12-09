Iraqi PM announces 'end of war' against the Islamic State group

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the end of the war against the Islamic State group on Saturday, saying Iraqi forces had regained full control of the border with Syria.

"Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I therefore announce the end of the war against Daesh (Islamic State group)," the prime minister told a conference organised by the Iraqi journalists' union.

Islamic State group militants seized vast areas north and west of Baghdad in a lightning offensive starting in 2014, seizing nearly a third of Iraq's territory and endangering the very existence of the Iraqi state.

>> Video: IS group cornered in Iraq-Syria border region

Iraq's counter-offensive was launched with the backing of an air campaign waged by a US-led coalition, recapturing town after town from the clutches of the jihadists.

"Our enemy wanted to kill our civilisation, but we have won through our unity and our determination. We have triumphed in little time," Abadi said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-12-09