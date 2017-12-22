International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

French President in Niger to support military forces

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; After Weinstein, a turning point?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

#THE 51%

The year that was: A look back at an extraordinary 12 months for women

Read more

ENCORE!

A cultural Christmas in Paris

Read more

REPORTERS

Egypt's Coptic Christians live in fear of Islamist attacks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Honduras opposition admits defeat as US recognises Hernandez re-election

AFP / Presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla (C), talks to the press, in Tegucigalpa on December 22, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-12-23

Honduras pulled back from the brink of crisis on Friday when the opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla admitted defeat in the November 26 presidential poll.

Leftist flag-bearer Salvador Nasralla conceded shortly after Honduras' key ally Washington endorsed President Juan Orlando Hernandez's re-election, following a month of sometimes deadly street clashes.

"With the decision by Washington, I am no longer in the running," Nasralla told the HCH television station. As he spoke, police were dismantling the latest barricade erected around the capital by his supporters to protest the vote.    

Washington is Honduras' main aid donor and largest trading partner and US diplomats have been following events in the impoverished Central American republic nervously since the November 26 election.

Vote counting took more than a week, with mysterious breaks in the process, and the leftist opposition alliance has alleged that Hernandez only won through fraud.

But on Friday the US State Department congratulated the 49-year-old on his re-election, with the proviso that all "irregularities" in the vote be fully investigated.

"A significant long-term effort to heal the political divide in the country and enact much-needed electoral reforms should be undertaken," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"We urge Honduran citizens or political parties challenging the result to use the avenues provided by Honduran law."

Nauert noted that vote monitors from both the Organization of American States and the European Union had noted shortcomings in the way the election had been conducted.

And she insisted that the Honduran Supreme Election Tribunal should investigate "and fully review any challenges filed by political parties."

Washington urged all Hondurans to refrain from violence and warned that government security forces who fail to respect the rights of peaceful protesters must be held to account.

                  
Excessive force

                  

Honduran authorities declared a curfew on December 1 after opposition protests broke out.

Global rights watchdog Amnesty International had tracked 14 deaths by December 8 and accused the military police of acting with brutal impunity against protesters.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over "excessive use of force."

There was less sign of trouble on Friday, and police were able to quickly dismantle attempts to barricade roads on the entrance to the capital, Tegucigalpa.

The Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship has called for "peaceful protests" and has claimed that up to 34 people have died since the trouble erupted.

According to the official results, Hernandez beat the Alliance's Nasralla by 1.5 percentage points.

Nasralla maintains he won the vote, and travelled to the United States this week to press allegations of fraud in meetings with State Department officials and the Washington-based OAS.

But this week the United States was leaning toward endorsing Hernandez, whose government was just one of nine worldwide to back Washington in this week's UN vote admonishing it over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.   

A senior US State Department official told AFP earlier this week that Washington had not seen "anything that alters the final result."

And on Tuesday, Hernandez urged the opposition to engage in talks with him to calm the crisis.

But the opposition rebuffed the appeal and 64-year-old Nasralla -- an ally of ousted former president Manuel Zelaya -- demanded that the poll be held again.

The opposition will not have been surprised by Washington's support for Hernandez, who is seen as a US stooge. Zelaya mocked him as "the US ambassador to Honduras."  

"We are going to continue permanently in the streets, we do not have to surrender," he declared on UneTV. "It's the Christmas resistance."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-22

  • HONDURAS

    Hernandez declared winner in disputed Honduras vote

    Read more

  • HONDURAS

    ‘This is armed robbery,’ Honduras candidate Nasralla tells FRANCE 24

    Read more

  • HONDURAS

    Thousands rally over vote count ‘fraud’ in Honduras

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility