International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The best of Middle East Matters 2017

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Weinstein and #MeToo: Now what?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemicals in our everyday environment ‘are poisoning our brains’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

French president in Niger to support military forces

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; the Weinstein scandal

Read more

REVISITED

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Political and social events from the Middle East, with exclusive reports and interviews. Tuesday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-12-27

The best of Middle East Matters 2017

In this special edition, we take a look back at some of the best Middle East Matters stories of 2017. Among them are the collapse of the Islamic State group in Syria, a life-changing 3D printing prosthetics project in Jordan and the grandiose opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In this retrospective we revisit eastern Syria, where our team covered the collapse of the Islamic State group. James André and Abdallah Malkawi show us how Syrian pro-government forces now have to contend with a security vacuum.

It has now been four years since a team of young engineers in Jordan embarked on a project to make 3D prosthetics for war victims. Today, they are backed by the French NGO Doctors Without Borders. The project has become an example of how 3D technology can increase access to prosthetics, which are difficult to procure in many countries around the world. Sylvain Lepetit met the team behind the life-changing project.

Finally, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November. The multi-million-dollar project took a decade to complete. Our culture team headed to the desert and took a look at the inaugural collection.

By William HILDERBRANDT , Joanna COCKERELL , Sonia BARITELLO , Tamara PAVAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-12-19 Syria

Post-war Syria: Rebuilding Jarablus with Turkish help

In northern Syria, locals in the city of Jarablus have been rebuilding their lives after their community was freed from the grip of the Islamic State group. That liberation was...

Read more

2017-12-12 culture

'Looking for Oum Kulthum': Breaking the glass ceiling in the art world

If you're familiar with Iranian artists, you'll know the name Shirin Neshat. Her "Women of Allah" photographs catapulted the New Yorker to international acclaim in the 1990s. She...

Read more

2017-12-05 Islamic State (IS) group

Mosul: Growing up under Islamic State group rule

For three years, Iraqi teen Ferah was trapped in her room, as Mosul was taken over by the Islamic State group. That's where she kept a Facebook journal, expressing her fears and...

Read more

2017-11-28 Egypt

'Lost in Lebanon': Scott sisters tackle Syrian refugee crisis

Over one million Syrians have fled to Lebanon since the civil war broke out in their homeland six years ago. As refugees, they are increasingly being met with hostility, however....

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility