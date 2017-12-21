International News 24/7

 

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-12-23

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

FRANCE 24's reporters returned to the Central African Republic, 40 years after Jean-Bedel Bokassa crowned himself emperor. Nicknamed the "Central African Napoleon", Bokassa was the protégé of then French president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing. Today, with its dilapidated palaces and abandoned imperial villas, the country is among the world’s poorest, plagued by corruption and civil war.

Jean-Serge Bokassa – one of the 15 sons of Africa’s last emperor, Bokassa the first – has now gone into politics himself. Despite the country's struggles with corruption, poverty and civil war, he is determined to restore the Central African Republic to its former glory. Our reporters went to meet him.

By Patrick FANDIO , Edouard DROPSY

