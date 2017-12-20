International News 24/7

 

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

EYE ON AFRICA

French President in Niger to support military forces

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; After Weinstein, a turning point?

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

#THE 51%

The year that was: A look back at an extraordinary 12 months for women

ENCORE!

A cultural Christmas in Paris

REPORTERS

Egypt's Coptic Christians live in fear of Islamist attacks

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-12-22

Egypt's Coptic Christians live in fear of Islamist attacks

Egypt’s Coptic Christians have been the target of unprecedented attacks since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The election of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012 saw an upsurge with dozens of churches vandalised and even set on fire. And the violence is only escalating. 2016 has seen a wave of terror attacks targeting this minority group who now live in fear for their lives.

Egypt's Copts, the largest Christian community in the Middle East, have been a target since the 1970s. But it pales in comparison to what the community face today.

The administration of president Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012 triggered the escalation: Coptic businesses were destroyed and a more radical tone was taken in mosques... Egypts Copts were even later accused of inciting the fall of Morsi. Traumatised by these events, they voted overwhelmingly for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the 2014 presidential election - a return to the traditional style regime which goes against the wishes of the country’s younger generation.

>> Read our article: Pope heads to Egypt to mend ties with Islam, reassure Christians

But the military regime did not prevent the Islamic State group from establishing a lasting presence in Egypt, or from increasing their attacks on the Copts. Several churches have been targeted by the extremists as worshippers celebrated Mass, including in Cairo and Alexandria.

In a country weakened by extremism, the Copts fear for the future.

Many have fled; but this community remains determined to battle for its place in Egypt’s multi-faith society.

>> Watch our report: Tahrir Square, a melting pot for Egyptian revolutions

By Jonathan WALSH , Hussein EL GANAINY

Archives

2017-12-15 Africa

Exclusive video: South Sudan, a cursed land

For the past four years South Sudan has been torn apart by civil war – and the situation in the country is desperate. Famine rages across all conflict zones and the first victims...

2017-12-08 Libya

Video: Trapped in Libya, migrants face torture and slavery

In the past few months, the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean has shrunk drastically on the back of new migrant policies in Libya and Italy alike. Instead,...

2017-11-30 Americas

Video: Barbuda, an island paradise wiped out by Hurricane Irma

Three months ago, life on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, in the French West Indies, morphed into nothing short of a nightmare as Hurricane Irma swept in over its shores,...

2017-11-24 Americas

Video: Is Trump slamming door on Muslims' American Dream?

Since US President Donald Trump came to power, Muslim Americans say they feel increasingly unwelcome in their own country. According to critics, Trump’s executive orders banning...

