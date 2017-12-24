International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

French President in Niger to support military forces

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; After Weinstein, a turning point?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

#THE 51%

The year that was: A look back at an extraordinary 12 months for women

Read more

ENCORE!

A cultural Christmas in Paris

Read more

REPORTERS

Egypt's Coptic Christians live in fear of Islamist attacks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

North Korea slams new UN sanctions as 'an act of war'

© KCNA VIA KNS, AFP | This picture taken on December 21, 2017 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un the 5th Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang.

Video by Wassim CORNET

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-24

North Korea slammed fresh UN sanctions imposed over its missile tests as an "act of war" on Sunday, its first response to the latest diplomatic move to punish Pyongyang's ever-accelerating weapons drive.

Tension has been high on the flashpoint peninsula as the isolated but nuclear-armed regime has staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests -- most recently on November 29.

The latest launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM, seen capable of hitting all major US cities, further heightened global alarm over the rapid advance in the country's weapons technology.

"We fully reject the latest UN sanctions... as a violent breach of our republic's sovereignty and an act of war that destroys the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and a wider region," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency.

Pyongyang reacts to UN sanctions

Pyongyang's bellicose reply came a day after the UN Security Council unanimously passed new, US-drafted sanctions that will restrict oil supplies vital for the impoverished state.

The third raft of sanctions imposed on the North this year, sparked by last month's ICBM test, also received the backing of China -- the North's sole major ally and economic lifeline.

The sanctions also order the repatriation of North Korean workers sent abroad to earn much needed revenue for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

The country's weapons programmes have made significant progress since Kim took power in 2011.

Sanctions 'toothless'

The North has defended its missile and nuclear weapons programmes as measures for self-defense against "hostile" US policies towards Pyongyang.

And a defiant Pyongyang vowed on Sunday that the country would continue its weapons push "more vigorously" to "form a balance of power with the US".

"If you think that those toothless 'sanctions' could stop the victorious march of our people who have... achieved the historic goal of building the national nuclear weapons, there would not be a bigger mistake than that," the foreign ministry said.

"The US and its puppet followers should never forget the newly-upgraded status of our nation as a nation that could pose a real nuclear threat to the US mainland," it added.

The North claimed last month that its ICBM could deliver a "super-large heavy (nuclear) warhead" to anywhere in the US mainland.

But experts believe that Pyongyang has yet to develop the advanced technology to allow its rockets to survive re-entry into the earth's atmosphere.

The latest UN sanctions were hailed by US President Donald Trump, who tweeted, "The World wants peace, not Death!"

Trump and Kim have traded threats of war and personal insults against each other in recent months, prompting fears of another conflict on the peninsula once devastated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The resolution bans the supply of nearly 75 percent of refined oil products to the North, puts a cap on crude deliveries and orders all North Koreans working abroad to be sent back by the end of 2019.

It also bans sales of all industrial machinery, trucks, iron, steel and other metals to the North and added 15 Pyongyang officials to the UN sanctions blacklist for global visa ban and assets freeze.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-24

  • NORTH KOREA

    UN Security Council unanimously votes for new sanctions on North Korea

    Read more

  • United Nations - North Korea

    UN to vote on tough new North Korea fuel sanctions

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA

    Trump orders new sanctions to squeeze North Korea nuclear program

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility