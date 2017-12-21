International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The best of Middle East Matters 2017

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Weinstein and #MeToo: Now what?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemicals in our everyday environment ‘are poisoning our brains’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

French president in Niger to support military forces

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; the Weinstein scandal

Read more

REVISITED

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-12-27

After Weinstein and #MeToo: Now what?

How do we change mindsets? “The Hollywood casting couch” is nothing new, and Harvey Weinstein isn’t the first movie mogul to allegedly exploit vulnerable actors or actresses in exchange for work. In this special year-end edition, François Picard's panel discusses ways to truly make this a watershed moment and how we should deal with men who abuse their power. In France, where everyday sexism and harassment can often be passed off as gallantry or “a bit of fun”, the problem is particularly acute.

Programme produced by Charles WENTE and Tatiana REITER.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Natacha HENRY

Historian and author

Emanuelle JARDAT

Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, ORANGE

Dipty CHANDER

President, E-MMA Association France

Maelle JAOUANNET

Former member, French Student Union (UNEF)

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-12-21 Barcelona

Catalonia regional election: Voters head to polls in bid to solve independence crisis

Today we focus on Catalonia’s regional election, ordered by Madrid after the banned Oct. 1 independence referendum and the jailing of separatist leaders. This was also the...

Read more

2017-12-20 Donald Trump

Defining moment? The impact of Trump's big tax shake-up

The House of Representatives has put the final touches on a tax reform bill that's been characterized in some quarters as a whopping big Christmas present to the rich. Despite...

Read more

2017-12-19 Austria

Today Austria... The normalisation of Europe's far-right

How did a 31-year-old get elected chancellor of Austria? And does Sebastian Kurz's meteoric rise signal a generational shift to unbridled identity politics? Kurz, a conservative,...

Read more

2017-12-18 Africa

The fight for the ANC: South Africa's future in the balance?

South Africa's African National Congress has a new party leader. 65-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa edged 68-year-old Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, two mainstays of the party of Mandela. It's...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility