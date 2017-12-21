After Weinstein and #MeToo: Now what?

How do we change mindsets? “The Hollywood casting couch” is nothing new, and Harvey Weinstein isn’t the first movie mogul to allegedly exploit vulnerable actors or actresses in exchange for work. In this special year-end edition, François Picard's panel discusses ways to truly make this a watershed moment and how we should deal with men who abuse their power. In France, where everyday sexism and harassment can often be passed off as gallantry or “a bit of fun”, the problem is particularly acute.
Programme produced by Charles WENTE and Tatiana REITER.
