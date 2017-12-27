International News 24/7

 

Americas

Brazil expels Venezuela's top diplomat amid tensions

© Evaristo Sa, AFP | Brazil's Foreign Minister Aluysio Nunes Ferreira delivers a speech during the LI Meeting of the Mercosur Common Market Council at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, on December 20, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-27

Authorities in Brazil say they are stripping Venezuela's top diplomat of his credentials and kicking him out in a dispute between the neighboring South American countries.

Brazil expels Venezuela's top diplomat's ministry of foreign affairs said Tuesday it considers Venezuelan chargé d'affaires Gerardo Antonio Delgado Maldonado a persona non grata.

Venezuela is in a deepening political and economic crisis under the rule of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, drawing international criticism from several nations, including Brazil and Canada.

The president of Venezuela's national constituent assembly accused diplomats from the two countries of meddling in Venezuelan affairs.

took the first step Saturday toward ejecting diplomats from both countries, declaring them persona non grata.

Canada already responded by barring Venezuela's top diplomat, saying the Venezuelan government is undemocratic and is guilty of human rights abuses.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-27

