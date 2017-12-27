International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The best of Middle East Matters 2017

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Weinstein and #MeToo: Now what?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemicals in our everyday environment ‘are poisoning our brains’

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

French president in Niger to support military forces

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency; France's fresh face; the Weinstein scandal

Read more

REVISITED

The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 1)

Read more

EUROPE NOW

To split or not to split? Where next for Spain and Catalonia? (Part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

India to become fifth largest economy in 2018

© Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-27

India is set to overtake the United Kingdom and France to become the world's fifth largest economy next year, a report said Tuesday.

Currently ranked seventh, India will move up to fifth place in 2018 and vault to third spot by 2032, the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a London-based consultancy, said in its annual rankings.

The Indian economy hit a three-year low in the first quarter of the current financial year, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's snap decision in November 2016 to scrap high-value banknotes and  following a tax overhaul.

Growth slumped to 5.7 percent for the three months ending June but recovered slightly to 6.3 percent for the quarter ending September.

"Despite temporary setbacks... India's economy has still caught up with that of France and the UK and in 2018 will have overtaken them both to become the world's fifth largest economy in dollar terms," said CEBR deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

Cheap energy and a digital revolution will drive economic growth globally, the report said. The world's growth will be dominated by Asian economies, including India, China and Japan.

The United States, the world's largest economy, will be overtaken by China in 2030, the report forecast, adding India would take that spot "at some time in the second half of this century".

AFP

Date created : 2017-12-27

  • INDIA

    Rahul Gandhi takes over as leader of India's Congress party

    Read more

  • INDIA

    Fire trucks to spray Indian capital New Delhi amid smog emergency

    Read more

  • INDIA

    India's top court rules privacy a fundamental right in blow to 'Aadhaar' ID card plan

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility