Europe

Putin submits candidacy documents for fourth term in office

© Alexey Nikolsky, Sputnik, AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) submits his documents to be registered as a presidential candidate at the Central Election Commission in Moscow on December 27, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-27

Russia's central election commission on Wednesday accepted documents from Vladimir Putin needed to register him as a candidate in next March's presidential ballot.

Putin is running for his fourth term in office as an independent candidate. The law requires all independents to secure an endorsement from at least 500 people. If given the green light, the candidate will then be allowed to collect signatures necessary to be allowed on the ballot.

Putin's visit to the Central Election Commission on Wednesday comes a day after a group of his supporters, ranging from lawmakers to athletes, signed up to his nomination.

Putin's most formidable foe Alexei Navalny submitted his papers on Sunday but the bid was rejected Monday because of a criminal conviction he and supporters consider political retribution.

With approval ratings around 80 percent, Putin poised to easily win the March vote.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-27

