The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

THE DEBATE

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

THE DEBATE

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency, France's fresh face and the Weinstein scandal

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

THE DEBATE

A live debate on the topic of the day, with four guests. From Monday to Thursday at 7.10 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-12-29

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

The French don't just eat a lot of cheese. They also argue about it. How to cut it, smell it, taste it and wrap it... In this year-end edition of the FRANCE 24 Debate, François Picard hosts a panel to discuss these all-important French cheese do's and don'ts.

Programme produced by Charles WENTE and Tatiana REITER.

By François PICARD

Our guests

Florence VILLEMINOT

Host, FRANCE 24's French Connections

Pierre BRISSON

Cheese Producer, 'Paroles de Fromages'

Véronique RICHEZ-LEROUGE

Chair, 'Fromages et Terroirs' Advocacy Group

Laurent DAMIENS

Communications Director, French Dairy Organization (CNIEL)

Archives

2017-12-21 history

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

In 2018, France marks the 50th anniversary of a defining moment in its collective history: The 1968 student protests. But what were they really about? What did they change? And...

2017-12-21 Harvey Weinstein

After Weinstein and #MeToo: What comes next?

How do mindsets change? Tales of the Hollywood "casting couch" are nothing new, and Harvey Weinstein isn’t the first movie mogul to be accused of exploiting vulnerable actors in...

2017-12-21 Barcelona

Catalonia regional election: Voters head to polls in bid to solve independence crisis

Today we focus on Catalonia’s regional election, ordered by Madrid after the banned Oct. 1 independence referendum and the jailing of separatist leaders. This was also the...

2017-12-20 Donald Trump

Defining moment? The impact of Trump's big tax shake-up

The House of Representatives has put the final touches on a tax reform bill that's been characterized in some quarters as a whopping big Christmas present to the rich. Despite...

