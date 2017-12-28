International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

Read more

THE DEBATE

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency, France's fresh face and the Weinstein scandal

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Weinstein and #MeToo: What comes next?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemicals in our everyday environment ‘are poisoning our brains’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Italian president dissolves parliament ahead of elections

© Filippo Monteforte, AFP | File photo of the Palazzo Montecitorio, seat of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-28

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday dissolved parliament ahead of an election which is expected to produce a period of instability in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s cabinet began meeting to fix the date of the vote, which political sources have said will probably be March 4.

Earlier on Thursday Gentiloni defended the record of his year-old government and said he would remain in office and ensure continuity until a new government is in place.

With opinion polls pointing to a hung parliament, he told reporters Italy should be prepared to deal with instability but should not fear it, noting that it was now common to many European countries.

“We mustn’t dramatise the risk of instability, we are quite inoculated against it,” he said, in reference to Italy’s frequent changes of government, adding that elsewhere in Europe there has been “an Italianisation of political systems”.

All Italy’s main parties are promising to raise the budget deficit and slash taxes despite record high public debt, and immigration is set to be a central theme of the election, with right-wing parties frequently warning of a migrant “invasion”.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leads opinion polls with about 28 percent of the vote, followed by the ruling Democratic Party (PD), of which Gentiloni is a member, on around 23 percent.

However, most seats in parliament are seen going to a conservative alliance made up of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) on around 16 percent and the right-wing Northern League and Brothers of Italy, with 13 and 5 percent respectively.

Speaking at the prime minister’s traditional end of year news conference, Gentiloni appealed to political parties not to spread fear and make unrealistic promises in the “imminent” election campaign.

“I think it is in the interests of the country to have an election campaign that limits as much as possible the spreading of fears and illusions, these are the risks we have before us,” he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-12-28

  • FRANCE - ITALY

    Macron, Italy's PM call for greater EU cooperation at talks in Paris

    Read more

  • ITALY

    New government approved by Italian parliament

    Read more

  • ITALY

    Italy unveils new government similar to outgoing Renzi cabinet

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility