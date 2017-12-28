International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

Read more

THE DEBATE

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world this year: Trump's presidency, France's fresh face and the Weinstein scandal

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

2017: An eventful year marked by electoral surprises, natural disasters and powerful hashtags

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Weinstein and #MeToo: What comes next?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Chemicals in our everyday environment ‘are poisoning our brains’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

DIPLOMACY

US and Turkey lift reciprocal visa restrictions

© Adem Altan, AFP | File photo of the US Embassy in Ankara

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-12-28

US consular missions in Turkey will resume full visa services following a suspension triggered by the arrest of a staff member, the American embassy in Ankara said Thursday. The Turkish embassy in Washington said it would respond in kind.

Turkey had “adhered to high level assurances” made to the United States and, as a result, the US State Department “is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey", the American embassy said in a statement.

It did not give a date for when this would take effect.

“Within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, the restrictions placed from our side on the visa regime for US citizens are being lifted simultaneously,” the Turkish embassy in Washington said in a statement following the US announcement.

The US decision to stop handing out visas was implemented in October and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving Turkish visas to Americans.

The US in November said it has resumed limited visa services, a move matched by Turkey’s missions in the US.

But the services were so limited that the first interview appointments for Turks seeking most types of US visa were only available from January 2019, causing uproar on social media.

The crisis was triggered when US consulate staffer Metin Topuz was formally charged with espionage and seeking to overthrow the Turkish government last month, accusations the US embassy in Ankara said at the time were “wholly without merit”.

US authorities then sought assurances from top Turkish officials that no further staff members would be placed under investigation.

The embassy statement said it had now received such assurances that there are “no additional local employees of our mission in Turkey under investigation”.

Turkish authorities will also inform the US “in advance” if they intend to arrest any local staff member in the future.

But the statement added: “We continue to have serious concerns about the existing allegations against arrested local employees of our mission in Turkey."

In March, a Turkish employee at the US consulate in the southern city of Adana was also arrested on charges of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-12-28

  • USA - TURKEY

    US, Turkey suspend visa services amid diplomatic spat

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French journalist Loup Bureau arrives home after being released from Turkish jail

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkish coup plotters sentenced to life in prison

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility