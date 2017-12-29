Biologists index endangered species at DR Congo's Salonga Park

Biologists are attempting to create an inventory of the species that inhabit Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, many of them endangered. FRANCE 24 reports on a mission that has uncovered some never-before-seen wildlife.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Salonga National Park lies at the central basin of the Congo river and is Africa's largest tropical rainforest reserve. The isolated park is accessible only by water and is home to several endangered species, including the dwarf chimpanzee and the forest elephant.

