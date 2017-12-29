French TV 'postpones' controversial film on Bataclan massacre

French public television has put a controversial film about the Bataclan massacre on ice "until all of the victims' groups are consulted".

"Ce soir-la" (That Night), starring Sandrine Bonnaire, is a love story set on the fateful night in November 2015 when Paris was hit by a wave of terror attacks that left 130 people dead. Filming finished earlier this month but the France 2 station said late Thursday that the project was being put on hold.

An online petition calling for the film to be scrapped has gathered 38,000 signatures on change.org in a month. The petition was initiated by Claire Peltier, whose partner was murdered during the jihadist attack on the Bataclan concert hall. Ninety people were slaughtered by three gunmen as they attended an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

“This project hurts us, upsets us, shocks us… We are scandalised that such a film could see the light of day so soon after such a violent event", Peltier wrote on change.org.

"Two years on our wounds are still wide open, our grief immense, our lives destroyed," she added.

Several victims' group welcomed the decision to postpone the film.

“It’s a good idea to postpone the film because we need time for the director to meet the victims’ associations, to talk about the scenario, and create a climate of trust,” Guillaume Denoix de Saint Marc, the director of the French Association of Victims of Terrorism (AFVT), told FRANCE 24.

“I heard about this film project when I received dozens of complaints from victims, who were shocked that they were not contacted by the director. We have been debating how to react and it really comes down to their treatment of the Bataclan attack,” added Saint Marc, noting that there would be “no unanimity” among victims over any film project.

Seven people are in custody after the November 13 attacks on the Bataclan, Paris bars and the Stade de France football stadium, while other key suspects remain at large, though police suspect some may be dead.

Among the 10 jihadists who wreaked havoc that night, the only survivor is Salah Abdeslam, who is refusing to talk to investigators.

He is due to be tried in Belgium in February over a shootout in Brussels that led to his capture.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

