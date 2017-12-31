International News 24/7

 

From Trump tweets to the IS group defeat, a review of 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-12-31

FRANCE 24 takes a look back at 12 months marked by Donald Trump’s tumultuous first year in office, the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq and Syria, and the election of France's youngest-ever president, Emmanuel Macron.

Click on the video player below to watch the FRANCE 24 retrospective.

To view more retrospectives:

In pictures: A look back at 2017's top stories

2017: A tumultuous year in French politics

A look back at the main cultural events of 2017

Date created : 2017-12-31

