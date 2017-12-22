Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

This time a year ago, Thomas Pesquet was orbiting planet Earth on board the International Space Station. As we round off 2017, France’s 10th ever astronaut joins FRANCE 24 for a look back on a year that, for him, was literally out of this world. Join us inside the historic cupola of the Paris Observatory for this exclusive interview with FRANCE 24's European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson.
The engineer-turned-spaceman tells us about the European Space Agency mission that took him on a 127 million kilometre journey around Earth; and explains why this experience has inspired him to take up the fight against climate change. He also opens up about his scariest moment on board the ISS (clue: it involved a spacewalk).
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.