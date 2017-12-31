International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

TALKING EUROPE

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

Read more

THE DEBATE

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

Read more

THE DEBATE

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont calls on Spain to restore his 'legitimate govt'

© Emmanuel Dunand, AFP | Axed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont gives a press conference on December 22, 2017 in Brussels, a day after Catalonia's regional election.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-12-31

Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."

Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognize the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia's regional parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October.

But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his government. He did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain, where an arrest warrants awaits him.

Rajoy said on Friday that he plans to convene Catalonia's newly elected parliament on Jan. 17.

In-house rules of Catalonia's parliament require that a candidate to form a government be present.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-12-31

  • SPAIN

    Spain drops international arrest warrant for Catalonia ex-leader Puigdemont

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont urges EU to speak out on crisis

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Sacked Catalan leader Puigdemont due in Belgian court on November 17

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility