'China's Silicon Valley' symbolises high tech, prosperity and social inequality

Video: In St. Petersburg, legacy of Nazi siege lives on

30 years on, FRANCE 24 meets sole survivor of Burkina Faso's counter-coup

Paris, the city of love, lights and... traffic jams

French lawmakers approve tax on sugary drinks

Lulu the labrador flunks out of CIA K-9 academy, becomes internet sensation

Protests continue in Togo despite ban on weekday demonstrations

'The fall of the comedy king': Canada hit by sexual harassment scandal

Spain 'goes nuclear' on Catalonia

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-10-20

Video: In St. Petersburg, legacy of Nazi siege lives on

As Russia’s cultural hub, St. Petersburg delights millions of tourists every year. Founded by Peter the Great, the city was renamed Petrograd during World War I then Leningrad upon the death of Lenin. It became St. Petersburg again when the Soviet Union collapsed. Although the city’s identity was forged by all of these eras, it was the 900-day Nazi siege during World War II that left the deepest scars. Today, survivors of the siege or their descendants can be found in almost every family.

Historians estimate that around 1 million civilians – but perhaps many more – died during the siege of the city known then as Leningrad. The courage of the inhabitants, known as the "Blokadniki" (the besieged), and the bravery of those who fought on the front still make Russians proud. Life in St. Petersburg is punctuated by ceremonies commemorating the siege, which began in September 1941, and its inhabitants still bear the scars of this dark era.

By Elena VOLOCHINE

2017-09-28

Video: Indian city of Pondicherry proud of its French touch

Our reporters returned to the Indian city of Pondicherry, in the Gulf of Bengal, a former trading post of the French East India Company. Fifty-five years after it was handed back...

2017-09-15

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Straddling the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the Aral Sea was once the fourth-largest saline lake in the world, an inland sea of 66,000 square kilometres. But in...

2017-09-01

Shadow of Nigeria’s Biafra war still looms large, 50 years on

On May 30, 1967, General Emeka Ojukwu declared Nigeria’s southeastern Biafra region an independent state, sparking what would become a bloody civil war that claimed more than one...

2017-07-07

From Rust Belt to Tech Belt: US city of Youngstown set on reinventing itself

The US city of Youngstown, in the state of Ohio, once symbolised the glory days of the "Steel Belt", an industrial area in the northeast. For decades, the US steel industry put...

