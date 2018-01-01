About 40,000 French homes without power due to winter storm

French power grid company Enedis says about 40,000 homes are without power in France's western region of Brittany due to winter storm Carmen.

The storm hit France's Atlantic coast Monday as national weather service Meteo-France warned of gusts of winds up to 140 kilometer per hour (87 mph).

No major damage was observed at midday.

Seaside cities have canceled their traditional New Year swimming in the cold sea.

The storm is expected to move across the country later Monday and toward Germany overnight.

(AP)

