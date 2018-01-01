Israel seeks to charge Palestinian teen who slapped soldiers

Israeli authorities are seeking 12 charges against a Palestinian teenager arrested after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral, her lawyer said Monday.
Ahed Tamimi, 16, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.
Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky spoke to journalists ahead of her hearing in a military court, saying the charges include assault and relate to six different incidents.
