Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

Macronomics: Is Macron making a difference for French business?

Canada: How far is the multicultural model a success?

What has become of the May '68 student movement that changed France?

A look back at the best of Middle East Matters in 2017

Middle East

Israel seeks to charge Palestinian teen who slapped soldiers

© Ahmad Gharabli, AFP | Ahed Tamimi (centre), a 16-year-old campaigner against Israel's occupation, appears at a military court in the West Bank village of Betunia on December 28, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-01

Israeli authorities are seeking 12 charges against a Palestinian teenager arrested after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral, her lawyer said Monday.

Ahed Tamimi, 16, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky spoke to journalists ahead of her hearing in a military court, saying the charges include assault and relate to six different incidents.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-01

