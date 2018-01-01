International News 24/7

 

Europe

In pictures: World welcomes 2018 with fantastic fireworks

© Guillaume Souvant, AFP | New Year revellers gather on the Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on December 31, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-01

Millions gathered on Brazil's Copacabana beach late Sunday to welcome 2018 in humid conditions – while a freezing North America prepared to close out the world's New Year celebrations.

A chilly Europe had already said goodbye to 2017, and the other side of the globe in Hong Kong and Sydney – where major celebrations began hours earlier – was already nursing a January 1st hangover after partying with dazzling firework displays.

The traditional pyrotechnics on Rio de Janeiro's beachfront got an extra blast this year, with a performance by Brazilian singer Anitta who gained worldwide recognition through a video of her in a mini-bikini performing "Vai Malandra" ("Come on bad girl").

"I am preparing a special show for you," she said on Twitter.

Bikinis were the last thing on the minds of North American revellers, who would follow Rio and South America in welcoming the New Year.

In pictures: world welcomes 2018 with spectacular fireworks

  • Revellers bid farewell to 2017 in Istanbul, where New Year's Eve celebrations were overshadowed by the first anniversary of the nightclub terror attack that left 39 dead. © Yasin Akgul, AFP

  • Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2018. © Tolga Akmen, AFP

  • A picture taken on December 31, 2017, shows people posing for a selfie during a laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year's eve celebrations in Dubai. © Giuseppe Cacace, AFP

  • Images are projected on the Arc de Triomphe monument as fireworks explode during a laser and 3D video mapping show as part of the New Year celebrations in Paris. © Guillaume Souvant, AFP

  • Fireworks light the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney early on January 1. © Saeed Khan, AFP

  • Fireworks explode over the Kremlin and St Basil Cathedral during New Year celebrations in central Moscow. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

  • People watch fireworks during New Year's celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. © Mauro Pimentel, AFP

  • Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong. © Dale de la Rey, AFP

Much of the United States and Canada is bundled up to cope with unusually cold weather, including the roughly two million people gathered at New York's Times Square under the tightest security in years.

Most dressed in thick coats and snow gear, braced for a night tipped to be the coldest since 1962 – with temperatures of -10°C (14°F).

Britain's Big Ben rang

In London more than 100,000 ticket-holders gazed up at a spectacular pyrotechnics display from the banks of the River Thames, before dancing to "Auld Lang Syne".

Keeping with tradition, the Big Ben bell in the Houses of Parliament rang in Britain's new year. Although the clock tower is undergoing renovations, the chimes were turned back on especially for the celebrations.

In Britain, despite the capital being hit by four terror attacks in 2017, Scotland Yard said it had fewer police officers on the streets of London than during last year's event.

Other European cities were similarly awash with people despite the winter cold.

In Paris hundreds of thousands of partygoers braved a storm warning and drizzle to line the Champs-Élysées avenue before a dazzling light show and a fireworks display lit up the Arc de Triomphe.

Nearly 2,000 security forces were deployed to protect the crowd – out of about 140,000 mobilised nationwide to guard against the jihadist threat that authorities describe as "still high".

"Life goes on and they (jihadists) are on the retreat," said one reveller, who gave his name only as Stephane.

In Berlin, special tents were set up at the Brandenburg Gate to assist female victims of sexual harassment, following mass assaults on women in Cologne two years ago.

In Cologne itself, 1,400 police were mobilised, street lighting was improved and more video cameras were installed.

As the midnight chimes neared in western Europe, Hong Kong had already moved into 2018 with a stunning fireworks display over Victoria Harbour. Thousands watched as "shooting stars" were fired from the rooftops of skyscrapers during a musical spectacular.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-01

