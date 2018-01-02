Coming to France in 2018: Picasso aplenty, a thriller by the King of Pop and the return of Formula 1

Every year, more than 80 million visitors make the journey to France, consistently the world’s top tourism destination. FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the special cultural and sporting highlights that could sweeten the trip in 2018.

From February 6, Paris’s Petit Palais will feature "Les Hollandais à Paris, 1789-1914", highlighting the rich relationships historically between Dutch and French artists. The expo tells that story through nine Dutch painters, including Van Gogh and Mondrian, and runs through May 13.

Pablo Picasso will feature prominently on France’s cultural calendar in 2018. "Picasso, Voyages imaginaires", at La Vieille Charité museum in Marseille, runs from February 16 to June 24. Paris’s Musée Picasso will shine a special spotlight on the artist’s extraordinary tableau “Guernica” from March 27 to July 29. Moreover, the French capital’s Musée d’Orsay will dedicate an expo to the artist’s blue and pink periods from September 18 to January 6, 2019. Other Picasso exhibitions in Montpellier, Evian-les-Bains and Paris run from June.

© Guillaume Souvant, AFP | Images are projected on the Arc de Triomphe monument during a laser and 3D video mapping show as part of the New Year celebration in Paris on January 1, 2018.

The Louvre-Lens Museum in northern France will present an exhibition of masterpieces of 19th-century Persian art that it calls the first of its kind. "L’Empire des Roses" runs from March 28 to July 22.

A major exhibition of the works of Eugène Delacroix opens at the Louvre Museum in Paris, in partnership with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, on March 29. The "Delacroix (1798-1863)" retrospective, featuring 180 of his artworks, runs through July 23.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the May 1968 uprising in France. The Bibliothèque National de France will observe the occasion in Paris with an exposition of images from that iconic spring and take a look at their impact on France’s collective visual memory in the half-century since. It's on from April 17 to August 26.

Olympique Lyonnais football club’s home stadium will play host to the 2018 UEFA Europa League Final in Décines-Charpieu outside Lyon on May 16.

© Patrick Stollarz, AFP | A man performs in the freestyle competition of the waterballet event on the pink friday party of the Gay Games in the western German city of Cologne on August 6, 2010.

The Musée de la Romanité, Nîmes’s new museum of Roman civilisation, is slated to open June 2, facing the southern city’s storied Roman amphitheatre.

Bordeaux’s new maritime and seafaring museum, Le Musée de la mer et de la marine, is also scheduled to open in June with an inaugural exposition spotlighting Claude Monet and the sea, featuring 41 of the Impressionist’s masterpieces.

The French Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar after a 10-year absence on June 24. The race will take place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, east of Marseille.

Paris hosts the 10th Gay Games from August 4 to 12, a 36-sport event set to draw up to 15,000 participants from 70 countries alongside a flurry of cultural events.

France will host golf’s signature transatlantic showdown, The Ryder Cup, for the first time this autumn. Europe and the United States square off for the biannual tournament from September 28 to 30 at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

© Jean-Sébastien Evrard, AFP | French skipper Loick Peyron aboard his Class Ultime multihull "Banque Populaire VII" (R) and other skippers take the start of the 10th edition of the Route du Rhum sailing race on November 2, 2014, in Saint-Malo, western France.

The 40th anniversary edition of the Route du Rhum, an epic transatlantic solo race held every four years, sets off from Saint-Malo in Brittany to Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe on November 4.

November 11 this year marks the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War. France is expected to invite the heads of state and government of all 80 belligerent nations to observe the anniversary at an international ceremony, capping a five-year calendar of commemorative events.

Paris’s Grand Palais is slated to feature a major exposition on the late King of Pop entitled “Michael Jackson: On the Wall” from November through February 2019, fresh off its summer debut at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The show is due to highlight Jackson’s influence on leading names in contemporary art.

Defending championnes France host the 2018 European Women’s Handball Championship for the first time from November 30 to December 16 in five host cities: Paris, Nantes, Nancy, Brest and Montbéliard.

