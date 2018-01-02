International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Wild horses, wild controversy: Growing mustang population proving a headache in the US

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

China bans ivory trade in 'New Year gift' to elephants

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world in 2018: What to expect in the year ahead

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

New year, new currency: Mauritania's ouguiya gets a makeover

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Iran protests: Will wave of anger swell into revolution?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

Read more

THE DEBATE

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Head of New York City ballet resigns amid harassment allegations

© Jemal Countess / Getty Images / AFP | New York City Ballet Master in Chief Peter Martins attends Variety Power Of Women: New York presented by FYI at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2014, in New York City.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-02

Peter Martins, the renowned head of the New York City Ballet, announced his retirement Monday following allegations of sexual harassment and physical abuse, according to a report in the New York Times.

The 71-year-old stands accused by two dozen dancers of verbal and physical abuse as well as using his power to extort sexual favors.

"I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct," he wrote in a letter to the board informing them of his retirement, a copy of which was seen by the Times.

"We thank Peter for his tremendous contributions to New York City Ballet as ballet master in chief for over three decades, leading the Company to exceptional artistic heights and accomplishments," board chairman Charles W. Scharf said in a separate statement also obtained by the Times.

Martins, who is Danish, had been under investigation since an anonymous letter detailing several allegations. A group of dancers later came forward to the Times with further allegations dating back to 1983.

A former principal dancer, Martins became a co-leader of the company in 1983 and sole ballet master in chief in 1989.

It was the latest in a wave of misconduct allegations prompted by investigative reports by the Times and the New Yorker into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by more than a hundred women of allegations ranging from rape to harassment.

The outpouring has claimed the careers of powerful men in entertainment, politics, and journalism.

High culture has not been immune. The New York Metropolitan Opera's James Levine, who had been its director for 40 years, was removed in December following abuse allegations.

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra likewise removed long-time conductor Charles Dutoit following a complaint by a female musician.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-02

  • UNITED STATES

    Dustin Hoffman accused of exposing himself to teen, assaulting two women

    Read more

  • UNITED STATES

    Salma Hayek: 'Weinstein was my monster'

    Read more

  • MEDIA

    #MeToo: TIME names 'Silence Breakers' as 2017 Person of the Year

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility