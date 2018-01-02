Hollywood women unveil anti-harassment initiative

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.
The initiative (www.timesupnow.com) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.
Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.
Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.
Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.