Wild horses, wild controversy: Growing mustang population proving a headache in the US

China bans ivory trade in 'New Year gift' to elephants

The world in 2018: What to expect in the year ahead

New year, new currency: Mauritania's ouguiya gets a makeover

Iran protests: Will wave of anger swell into revolution?

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

Americas

Hollywood women unveil anti-harassment initiative

© Rena Laverty / AFP | US actress Rose McGowan raises her fist during her opening remarks to the audience at the Women's March / Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-02

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-02

