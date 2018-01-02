International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

China bans ivory trade in 'New Year gift' to elephants

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The world in 2018: What to expect in the year ahead

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

New year, new currency: Mauritania's ouguiya gets a makeover

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Iran protests: Will wave of anger swell into revolution?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet: To the ISS and beyond

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Talking Europe in 2017: Brexit, French elections and Catalonia separatism

Read more

THE DEBATE

Say cheese: France's dairy dilemmas

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The island of Saint Helena, a top destination for Napoleon buffs

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

2017: A year of upheaval in French politics

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Several deaths reported after rival gangs battle in Brazilian prison

Evaristo SA, AFP | View of the fence and guard tower of the new maximum security Federal Penitentiary of Brasilia, Brazil.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-02

Nine inmates were killed, 14 were injured, and dozens escaped in a prison riot on Monday, national news media reported, in the latest example of Brazil’s continuing difficulties maintaining control over its notoriously violent penal system.

According to newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, 106 prisoners escaped the prison in the city of Goiânia, near the Brazilian capital of Brasilia. Authorities recaptured 27 of the escapees, but the rest remained at large.

Officials said the violence at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiânia complex erupted when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed.

The attackers set mattresses on fire when they entered the neighbouring corridors and burned the bodies of those who were killed, authorities said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Decapitation

One of the nine killed in the mayhem was decapitated, news media reported, sparking memories of a prison riot that occurred one year ago today in the Amazon in which 56 people died, several of whom were decapitated and thrown over prison walls.

That riot, which was rooted in a long-standing gang rivalry, came at the beginning of a January marred by widespread prison violence, with 130 prisoners dying in the first 20 days of 2017.

Brazil’s prisons, which suffer endemic violence, are often severely overcrowded. Rights group call prison conditions medieval, with food scarce and cells often so packed inmates have no space to lie down.

In comments on Monday to newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the head of Brazil’s prison guard union, Jorimar Bastos, criticized the amount of resources allocated for oversight at the Goiânia prison, saying only five guards were assigned to watch over 900 prisoners.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-01-02

  • BRAZIL

    Inmates beheaded in new Brazil prison riot

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    More inmates beheaded in Brazil as prison riots continue

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Manhunt in Brazil for 184 escaped inmates after deadly prison riot

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility