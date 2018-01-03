International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Antimalarial drug Lariam linked to potentially devastating side effects

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The rise and fall of IS group in the Middle East

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Chinese takeover of Moneygram blocked by US government

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Mine is bigger': Trump taunts Kim Jong-un about size... of nuclear button

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The end of la bise? French mayor says kiss greeting is 'unhygienic and time-costly'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Deadly crackdown on New Year's Eve protests in DR Congo

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran Protests: More than an economic revolt?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Crackdown on social media in Iran

Read more

FOCUS

Wild horses, wild controversy: Mustang population proves a headache in US

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Ethiopia to release all political prisoners, close notorious prison camp

© Ashraf Shalzy, AFP | Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on August 17, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-03

In a surprise move, Ethiopia’s prime minister on Wednesday announced plans to drop charges against political prisoners and close a notorious prison camp in what he called an effort to “widen the democratic space for all.”

Prime Minster Hailemariam Desalegn’s declaration comes in the wake of anti-government protests that have engulfed much of the restive Oromia and Amhara regions of Ethiopia in recent months, bringing many businesses, universities and transport networks to a standstill.

These sometimes deadly protests, the most serious since the current government came to power in 1991, then spread into other parts of the East African country, leading to a months-long state of emergency that has since been lifted.

“Political prisoners that are facing prosecutions and are already under arrest will be released,” Hailemariam said. “And the notorious prison cell that was traditionally called Maekelawi will be closed down and turned into a museum.”

It was not immediately clear how many political prisoners were being held across the country, a close US security ally.

Ethiopians were quick to respond, even with social media sites currently blocked.

“I’m writing you this struggling with my tears,” wrote renowned blogger and former detainee Befeqadu Hailu. “All these pledges need to be implemented immediately.”

Rights groups and opposition groups in Ethiopia had been calling for the release of political prisoners, saying they were arrested on trumped-up charges and were being punished for their points of view. Ethiopia’s government has long been accused of arresting critical journalists and opposition leaders.

Some of the prominent politicians currently in custody include opposition leaders Bekele Gerba and Merara Gudina. A number of journalists also remain in detention.

The months of protests demanding wider freedoms began in late 2015 and led to hundreds of reported deaths and tens of thousands of arrests while disrupting one of Africa’s fastest growing economies. The protests also caused the displacement of an estimated 1 million people.

“The crackdown on the political opposition saw mass arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment, unfair trials and violations of the rights to freedom of expression and association,” rights group Amnesty International has said.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-03

  • ETHIOPIA

    Violent demonstrations in Ethiopia leave scores dead

    Read more

  • VENEZUELA

    Venezuela frees first of 80 political prisoners in show of good will

    Read more

  • ETHIOPIA

    Press freedom in the spotlight on Obama’s Ethiopia visit

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility