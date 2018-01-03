French PM calls for 'great judicial severity' after New Year's attack on police

France's prime minister is pushing for the perpetrators of a New Year's Eve attack on two police officers - captured in a video that went viral on social media - to be punished with "great judicial severity".

Édouard Philippe made the comments Wednesday on TV station France 2 after the assault in Champigny-sur-Marne brought nationwide attention.

The attackers have not yet been identified and authorities have launched an inquiry.

Dozens of angry police officers have taken part in demonstrations in several cities across France since the attack, demanding justice for the targeted officers and greater protection from the government.

Police officers had been called to clear a crowd of 300 or 400 people attempting to see in 2018 at a warehouse party in Champigny-sur-Marne.

They fired tear gas after "a group of particularly violent individuals laid into the police," local security chief Jean-Yves Oses said, with revellers beating and kicking two officers.

Videos of the policewoman writhing on the floor as she is kicked by the crowd, as well as revellers flipping over a car, have gone viral on social media.

Two people were detained on suspicion of vandalism, but no one has been arrested for attacking the police. Macron vowed that the culprits would be "found and punished".

