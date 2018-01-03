International News 24/7

 

Europe

Live: Storm Eleanor batters France, British Isles

© Charly Triballeau, AFP | A woman watches waves crashing against the seafront in Auderville, Normandy, as Storm Eleanor hits northern France on January 3, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-03

Thousands of homes are without power in France, Ireland and the UK after Storm Eleanor swept northwestern Europe overnight packing winds of up to 160km/hour. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

  • France's national electricity provider says some 200,000 households are without electricity across the country, including 30,000 in the Paris region.
  • Weather warnings are in place across Ireland, where heavy flooding is reported in the western city of Galway.
  • In the UK, the Met Office says more than 6,000 homes are without power in Northern Ireland, Wales and England.

Date created : 2018-01-03

