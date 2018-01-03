Live: Storm Eleanor batters France, British Isles

Thousands of homes are without power in France, Ireland and the UK after Storm Eleanor swept northwestern Europe overnight packing winds of up to 160km/hour. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
France's national electricity provider says some 200,000 households are without electricity across the country, including 30,000 in the Paris region.
Weather warnings are in place across Ireland, where heavy flooding is reported in the western city of Galway.
In the UK, the Met Office says more than 6,000 homes are without power in Northern Ireland, Wales and England.
