International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Ethiopia to release political prisoners, close notorious prison camp in surprise move

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Controversy over Trump's 'my button is bigger than yours' tweet

Read more

THE DEBATE

Olympic Truce? Koreas reopen dialogue as Kim, Trump trade taunts

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Iran analyst Suzanne Maloney: 'Iran protests should not be taken lightly'

Read more

FOCUS

Antimalarial drug Lariam linked to potentially devastating side effects

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The rise and fall of IS group in the Middle East

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Chinese takeover of Moneygram blocked by US government

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Mine is bigger': Trump taunts Kim Jong-un about size... of nuclear button

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The end of la bise? French mayor says kiss greeting is 'unhygienic and time-costly'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Australia

Australia looks to become top global supplier of medicinal cannabis

© Saeed Khan / AFP| One of Australia's government-sanctioned "mother plants" created to help grow the country's fledgling medicinal marijuana industry.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-04

Australia agreed to allow exports of medicinal cannabis Thursday in a boost to budding domestic manufacturers, as it eyes becoming a leading world supplier.

The country's first medical marijuana farm received its growers' licence in March last year and others have followed, with the government seeing a big future for the industry.

"This is actually a very important step for our domestic patients and our domestic supply," Health Minister Greg Hunt told broadcaster ABC.

"By knowing they have an Australian market and an international market, that improves the likelihood of growing and production in Australia."

He added that Australia was keen to become "the world's number one medicinal cannabis supplier", but that a condition of any export licence was that local patients were taken care of first.

"We want a robust Australian medicinal cannabis industry so that doctors have safe, quality domestic products that they can confidently prescribe to their patients," said Hunt.

While recreational use of cannabis remains illegal in Australia, federal laws were changed in 2016 to allow its use for medical purposes, in a broadly supported move.

Research, including findings published in 2015 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed marijuana has some effectiveness in helping treat chronic pain.

But there are concerns about side effects and the issue of whether or not it works remains a matter of debate globally.

Several other countries have legalised medicinal marijuana, including Canada, Israel, and more than half the US states.

US-based Grand View Research estimated last year that the global market would reach US$55.8 billion by 2025.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-04

  • USA

    Recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California

    Read more

  • REPORTERS

    The booming business of cannabis in Spain

    Read more

  • BUSINESS DAILY

    US marijuana industry is smoking hot

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility