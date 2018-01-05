International News 24/7

 

France

Probe opened into alleged police failure in 2016 attack on French priest

© Charly Triballeau, AFP | A police officer stands outside Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray church in northwestern France on October 2, 2016, as it re-opens two months after its priest was murdered by teenage jihadists.

Latest update : 2018-01-05

The French prosecutor's office has opened a probe after a press report alleged that a police intelligence note had been post-dated to cover up a failure to act against an Islamic extremist who ultimately slit the throat of a Normandy priest.

A judicial official said on Friday the probe concerns charges of forgery and alteration of documents. The official said the decision to investigate was triggered by a complaint filed by civil parties in the 2016 case surrounding the murder of the priest in Saint Etienne du Rouvray by two extremists. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and couldn't be named.

The online investigative publication Mediapart revealed on Thursday the existence of the intelligence note.

A statement by the Paris police chief denied the note raised the possibility of an attack.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-05

