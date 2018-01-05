International News 24/7

 

France

Live: Macron welcomes Turkish President Erdogan for talks in Paris

© Ludovic Marin, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival for their meeting and luncheon on January 5, 2018 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-05

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Paris on Friday. Watch their press conference live on FRANCE 24 starting at 2:45pm Paris time (GMT+1).

Watch a joint press conference by French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan live on FRANCE 24 starting at 2:45pm Paris time (GMT+1).

Date created : 2018-01-05

