International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Brexit: Scores of British Jews apply for German passports

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The spiritual side of Bourgogne and its wine

Read more

REVISITED

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Read more

FASHION

Trends in 2018, feminism in fashion and taboos

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Turkey hopes to expand economic ties with France as Erdogan visits Paris

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Lay off the tapas': Spain's elite army go on diet

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Erdogan in Paris: A 'layover' visit between crackdowns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's promise to take down 'fake news' met with mixed reactions

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's world: The French president's ambitious agenda for 2018

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Ex-Peruvian president Fujimori pardoned, out of hospital

© Luka Gonzales, AFP | Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waves to supporters as he is wheeled out of the Centenario Clinic in Lima on January 04, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-05

Peru’s former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori left hospital as a free man on Thursday, waving to supporters from a wheelchair and reigniting anger over a pardon he secured from President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Christmas Eve.

The pardon has polarized Peru, triggering anti-government protests and political resignations that have shaken Kuczynski’s already-weak government. Kuczynski said last week he would unveil a new cabinet soon, but has announced no details yet.

A corrupt dictator to some and a misunderstood hero to others, Fujimori had been serving a 25-year sentence for graft and human rights crimes during his 1990-2000 rightwing populist government.

“To the joy of many Peruvians, today Alberto Fujimori is free,” his doctor, and former health minister, Alejandro Aguinaga, said on television channel Canal N, adding that Fujimori was still recovering from heart troubles.

Fujimori, 79, was trailed by police escorts and news cameras as he arrived at a sprawling house in the upscale district of La Molina in Lima, the Peruvian capital.

In a snapshot shared by his daughter on social media, Fujimori was seen in a garden surrounded by his four adult children - a sign of unity that fuelled speculation he would end a political rivalry between siblings Keiko and Kenji.

Wearing a jacket and blue shirt, a smiling Fujimori appeared alert as he waved to crowds outside the Lima hospital where he had been interned for what his doctor called life-threatening blood-pressure and heart problems on the eve of the pardon.

Kuczynski, a former investment banker who is 79, like Fujimori, cited the latter’s ailing health when he pardoned him nearly two weeks ago. But the decision has been widely seen in Peru as payback after Fujimori enlisted his loyalists to help Kucyznski survive an impeachment bid following a graft scandal.

“You may have benefited improperly from an illegal pardon, but that does not take away your responsibility for the death and corruption of the 1990s,” said human rights activist Gisela Ortiz, whose brother, a university student, was killed in a 1992 death squad massacre Fujimori had been convicted of commanding.

Earlier on Thursday, Fujimori’s supporters rallied in front of Kuczynski’s house to show support for the pardon, as critics warned Kuczynski that he would be beholden to Fujimori and the rightwing party led by his children Keiko and Kenji that has an absolute majority in Congress.

Fujimori signaled from his hospital bed last week that he would not use his freedom to return to politics, but his loyalists have called for him to become an adviser to Popular Force, which controls a majority of seats in Congress.

“There’s nothing wrong with receiving advice from him, or counting on his support or counsel for a future presidential candidate,” Popular Force lawmaker Maritza Garcia told Reuters last week. “Because of his health he can’t lead the party, but he can direct it from his bed or wheelchair.”

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2018-01-05

  • PERU

    Thousands protest pardon of Peru's jailed ex-president Fujimori

    Read more

  • PERU

    Peru’s president pardons ailing ex-leader Fujimori, sparking protests

    Read more

  • PERU

    Tens of thousands march against Fujimori in Peru

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility