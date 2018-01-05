International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Brexit: Scores of British Jews apply for German passports

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The spiritual side of Bourgogne and its wine

Read more

REVISITED

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Read more

FASHION

Trends in 2018, feminism in fashion and taboos

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Turkey hopes to expand economic ties with France as Erdogan visits Paris

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Lay off the tapas': Spain's elite army go on diet

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Erdogan in Paris: A 'layover' visit between crackdowns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's promise to take down 'fake news' met with mixed reactions

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's world: The French president's ambitious agenda for 2018

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Rwanda and Uganda deny agreement with Israel to host African migrants

© Menahem Kahana, AFP | African migrant families gather near the Levinsky park street in southern Tel Aviv on September 4, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-05

The governments of Rwanda and Uganda are denying any deal with Israel to host thousands of African migrants told to leave that country in the next three months or face incarceration.

Israel's Population and Immigration Authority this week called on migrants from Sudan and Eritrea to leave "to their country or to a third country," meaning Rwanda or Uganda. Those who leave before April will receive $3,500, airfare and other incentives.

Tens of thousands of Africans entered Israel before it erected a fence along its border with Egypt. Many of the migrants say they fled conflict and persecution and seek refugee status. Israel calls them "infiltrators" and mostly economic migrants whose numbers threaten its Jewish character.

The Israel-based Hotline for Migrant Workers, an advocacy group, has condemned the move, saying expulsions "put the refugees' lives in danger."

The U.N. refugee agency late last year said it was "seriously concerned" by Israeli proposals to call on Eritreans and Sudanese to accept relocation to African countries or face imprisonment. It noted a "forced relocation policy" beginning in December 2013 that already had sent about 4,000 of the migrants to two African countries "named in media reports as Rwanda and Uganda." It called the policy secretive, not transparent and difficult to monitor.

A Rwanda deputy foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told The Associated Press his country has never reached any agreement with Israel on hosting asylum seekers. "There were negotiations like three or four years ago between the two countries but we never concluded on the matter," he said.

Rwanda is only engaged in negotiations to host some of the thousands of African migrants who face abuse in Libya, he said.

Uganda's state minister for international relations, Henry Okello Oryem, also told the AP there is no such agreement with Israel to accept African migrants from there.

"That's fake news. We don't know where that story is coming from. We don't know why it keeps coming up," he said Friday.

The U.N. refugee agency in November said about 27,500 Eritreans and 7,800 Sudanese were in Israel and that only eight Eritreans and two Sudanese had been recognized as refugees by authorities.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-05

  • ISRAEL

    Israel to expel some 40,000 illegal African migrants

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Israel releases African migrants from detention centre

    Read more

  • MIGRATION

    Video: Asylum seekers in limbo at Israel-Egypt border fence

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility