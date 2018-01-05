International News 24/7

 

Europe

Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice president must stay in jail

© Josep Lago, AFP | Catalan regional vice president Oriol Junqueras arrives for a session at the Catalan parliament in Barcelona on October 26, 2017.

Video by Sarah MORRIS

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-05

Supreme Court judges have ruled against allowing ousted Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras out of jail while he is investigated for rebellion and other charges stemming from the restive region’s recent drive for independence from Spain.

In the decision, the Spanish judges said there was a risk that Junqueras might again commit crimes as there was no sign he intended changing his ways.

The pro-secession Junqueras was one of several members of Catalonia’s sacked government jailed on provisional charges after regional lawmakers declared independence on Oct. 27.

Other ex-officials, including former President Carles Puigdemont, are fugitives in Brussels.

Junqueras had hoped to be released to take full part in Catalonia’s new parliament following elections imposed by Spain in which secessionist parties won the most seats.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-01-05

