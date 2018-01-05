Tell-all Trump book to be released early in defiance of attempt to ban it

US President Donald Trump faced a new public relations crisis Friday with the publication of a tell-all book that depicts him as mentally unstable and in over his head, after his lawyers failed to block its release.

Publishers responded to a cease-and-desist letter from Trump by moving forward by four days the release of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" -- an exposé by author and political muckraker Michael Wolff that quotes key Trump aides expressing serious doubt about his fitness for office.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," Trump tweeted Thursday.

"Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" Trump wrote -- a possible reference to Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, or Steve Rubin, the publisher of Wolff's book.

The bombshell book -- which paints Trump as mentally unstable and far out of his depth -- includes extensive quotes from Bannon, who also received a "cease and desist" order from Trump's attorneys.

In excerpts of the book which were published this week, Bannon is quoted accusing Trump's eldest son Don Jr. of "treasonous" contacts with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, and saying the president's daughter Ivanka, who imagines running for president one day, is "dumb as a brick".

Wolff has defended his scathing portrayal of the US president and said "one hundred percent" of those around him questioned his fitness for office. The author said he spent three hours with Trump during the presidential campaign and in the White House, rebutting Trump's claim he never spoke with him.

Wolff said his account was drawn from interviews with those in close contact with Trump and all described him in the same terms.

"They all say he is like a child. And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him," Wolff told NBC's "Today" show.

"Let me put a marker in the sand here. One hundred percent of the people around him" question Trump's fitness for office, Wolff continued.

Trump's lawyer is demanding a halt to publication of the book, which goes on sale Friday.

