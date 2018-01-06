International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Floods in DR Congo kill at least 44 in Kinshasa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Fire and Fury - titillating and truthful?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Anti-government protests in Iran, Trump firing on all cylinders, Macron's fake news battle (part 1)

Read more

#THE 51%

Ending child marriage in Egypt

Read more

FOCUS

Brexit: Scores of British Jews apply for German passports

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The spiritual side of Bourgogne and its wine

Read more

REVISITED

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Read more

FASHION

Trends in 2018, feminism in fashion and taboos

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Turkey hopes to expand economic ties with France as Erdogan visits Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Gunmen kill at least 13 in Senegal's Casamance region

© Screengrab, France 24 | Casamance, Senegal.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-01-06

Gunmen killed at least 13 people Saturday in Senegal who were gathering firewood in the forest, the military said.

It was the worst attack in years in the West African nation’s restive southern region, where a separatist insurgency has dragged on for more than three decades.

The bloodshed sparked fears of renewed unrest in the area, which had been relatively calm for the last several years.

Col. Abdoul Ndiaye said late Saturday that seven others were wounded in the massacre 4 miles (7 kilometers) outside of the town of Ziguinchor, and the military stepped up its presence near the town. Casamance is separated from the rest of Senegal by the nation of Gambia.

While no immediate claim of responsibility for the slayings was made, suspicion fell on the separatist group founded in 1982 known as the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance.

The armed wing of the group had agreed to a cease-fire in 2014, and the last major attack blamed on the group had been in 2013 when rebels took 12 employees of a South African bomb disposal firm hostage. The victims, all Senegalese citizens, were eventually released.

Saturday’s deaths came just hours after the release of two prisoners belonging to the separatist group following negotiations that were mediated by the Community of Sant’Egidio.

The separatists have long argued that their region is culturally distinct from the rest of Senegal, and has suffered from inattentive governments in the country’s capital, Dakar.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-01-06

  • SENEGAL

    Two Senegalese journalists win the 2017 Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon prize

    Read more

  • SENEGAL

    Senegal's voters head to polls after tense campaign

    Read more

  • SENEGAL

    Several killed in Senegal stadium crush

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility