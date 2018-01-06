International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Floods in DR Congo kill at least 44 in Kinshasa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Fire and Fury - titillating and truthful?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Anti-government protests in Iran, Trump firing on all cylinders, Macron's fake news battle (part 1)

Read more

#THE 51%

Ending child marriage in Egypt

Read more

FOCUS

Brexit: Scores of British Jews apply for German passports

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The spiritual side of Bourgogne and its wine

Read more

REVISITED

How former Maoist child soldiers became engineers of Nepal's democracy

Read more

FASHION

Trends in 2018, feminism in fashion and taboos

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Turkey hopes to expand economic ties with France as Erdogan visits Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

UN Security Council divided over Iran protests

© Drew Angerer, Getty Images/AFP | (L to R) Member of the Iranian delegation Javad Safaei looks on as US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a UN Security Council meeting concerning the situation in Iran, January 5, 2018 in New York

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-06

A Security Council meeting on the protests roiling Iran showed Tehran "the world will be watching" its actions, the US ambassador said Friday. But Russia and France said the international community had no business weighing in.

The US called the meeting after giving moral support to the anti-government protesters in a week of demonstrations and counterdemonstrations.

US President Donald Trump and members of his administration have praised the anti-government demonstrators as people standing up to a repressive and corrupt regime that is trying to silence them.

"The world should applaud their courage" and amplify their message, said UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, portraying the protests as a human rights issue that could spill over into an international problem. "The Iranian regime is now on notice: The world will be watching what you do."

F24's James Reinl reports from New York

But Russia and Iran complained tartly that the US was dragging the UN's most powerful body into what they called a domestic matter.

"The United States is abusing the platform of the Security Council," said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, whose country has close ties to Iran. "Let Iran deal with its own problems."

The UN charter empowers the council to "investigate any dispute, or any situation which might lead to international friction", and the US wasn't alone in thinking the Iranian protests qualified.

"It is right and proper - indeed, our responsibility ... to assess whether a situation like this could become a threat to international peace and security," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said before the meeting.

Dutch Ambassador Karel van Oosterom said his country hoped the meeting could "work as a preventive measure to avoid further escalation of violence". He called on the Iranian government to set up a process to address any serious human rights violations and hold accountable anyone involved.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested amid the anti-government protests and unrest over the country's economic woes. Up to 42,000 people took part in the protests, according to Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, who has said the clerically overseen government exhibited "tolerance" towards the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have attended pro-government rallies in recent days. Authorities say the anti-government protests are waning.

France reiterated that Iran must respect the rights of protesters, but French Ambassador François Delattre said the "events of the past days do not constitute a threat to peace and international security". He urged the council to react carefully, "with all the vigilance required ... but guarding against any exploitation of this crisis, which would only reinforce the extremes".

François Delattre, French ambassador to the UN

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ridiculed Trump on Saturday over what he called the foreign policy "blunder" of trying to raise its recent protests at the UN Security Council.

The Security Council "rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate", wrote Zarif on Twitter.

"Majority emphasised the need to fully implement the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others. Another FP (foreign policy) blunder for the Trump administration."

China also described the meeting as meddling in Iran's affairs, while Ethiopia, Kuwait and Sweden expressed reservations about the discussion.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-06

  • INFOGRAPHY

    Power in Iran: a system governed by religion

    Read more

  • The World This Week

    Anti-government protests in Iran, Trump firing on all cylinders, Macron's fake news battle (part 1)

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Anti-government unrest in Iran dies down

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility