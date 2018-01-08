International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Why Ukrainian workers are flocking to Poland

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Macron seeks more level playing field for trade with China

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump firing on all cylinders; Macron's fake news battle (part 2)

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Politics and protest dominate not-so-Golden Globes ceremony

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Three years on: Charlie Hebdo editor wants things to go back to 'normal'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Floods in DR Congo kill at least 44 in Kinshasa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Fire and Fury': Titillating and truthful?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Iran protests: World powers at odds over surprise demonstrations (part 1)

Read more

#THE 51%

Ending child marriage in Egypt

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

French businessman arrested in London linked to Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign

© AFP Archive

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-08

The French businessman Alexandre Djouhri was arrested in London on Sunday as part of an investigation into the financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential campaign in 2007, reported a judicial source on Monday.

Djouhri was arrested by British police at London's Heathrow airport under the jurisdiction of a European arrest warrant, said another source, confirming information written on the website of French journal L’Obs.

The businessman is at the heart of an investigation that began in Paris in 2013, into corruption at the heart of Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign. Judges are trying to verify allegations that emerged in 2011 when Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi) claimed Sarkozy had accepted money from him and his father to finance his election run.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-08

  • FRANCE

    Sarkozy to face trial over 2012 campaign funding

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Sarkozy a step closer to facing trial over campaign finance scandal

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Sarkozy placed under formal investigation in corruption probe

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility