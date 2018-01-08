French businessman arrested in London linked to Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign

The French businessman Alexandre Djouhri was arrested in London on Sunday as part of an investigation into the financing of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential campaign in 2007, reported a judicial source on Monday.

Djouhri was arrested by British police at London's Heathrow airport under the jurisdiction of a European arrest warrant, said another source, confirming information written on the website of French journal L’Obs.

The businessman is at the heart of an investigation that began in Paris in 2013, into corruption at the heart of Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign. Judges are trying to verify allegations that emerged in 2011 when Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi) claimed Sarkozy had accepted money from him and his father to finance his election run.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

