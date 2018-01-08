France pays tribute to police officer killed following Charlie Hebdo attacks

France’s interior minister Gérard Collomb gave a tribute on Monday to Clarissa Jean-Philippe, three years after the police officer was killed by Amedy Coulibaly in Montrouge on January 8th, 2015, in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attacks.

“She became everybody’s heroine”, remarked Collomb at the ceremony in Montrouge, a suburb just south of Paris.

“Three years ago, we were all shocked” he added, “We were crying for Cabu, Charb, Wolinski. We were all Charlie”

FRANCE 24's Chris Moore reports from the ceremony in Montrouge

In the aftermath of the deadly attack on the offices of the newspaper Charlie Hebdo that killed twelve people, municipal police officer Jean-Philippe was called out to an unrelated traffic incident at 72 rue Pierre-Brossolette in Montrouge.

Coulibaly then opened fire on Jean-Philippe, killing her “coldly, cowardly, with two bullets to the back”, declared Collomb, who gave his speech before a memorial plaque installed at the scene of the shooting.

“The French will remember this policewoman who was shot in the street because she promised to protect them,” added the Interior Minister “which is why this plaque signifies the nation’s solemn tribute".

Collomb also affirmed that “the government is fully committed to strengthening our resources” in the battle against terrorism. The interior minister declared that a major plan in the fight against radicalisation would be announced in the coming weeks.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, and Annick Girardin, the minister of overseas France, were also present at the ceremony.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

