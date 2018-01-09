International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Anti-austerity protests continue in Tunisia

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

World Bank warns of risk to future growth

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's 'horse diplomacy' in China

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron in China: Much more than a state visit?

Read more

ENCORE!

From Tbilisi to the top: Violinist Lisa Batiashvili

Read more

FOCUS

Now hiring! Unemployment in Quebec hits record low

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Oprah Winfrey for president? Please 'don't', say the papers

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Report: More and more French people believe conspiracy theories

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegal's Casamance rebels deny involvement in forest massacre

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Case dismissed against gendarme over French activist death

© ERIC CABANIS / AFP | French gendarmes stand guard as opponents to the controversial dam project near Sivens rally in Gaillac on October 23, 2016, to pay a tribute to French young environmental activist Rémi Fraisse.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-01-09

Judges investigating the death of activist Rémi Fraisse, who was killed while protesting the building of a reservoir in south-western France in October 2014, have dismissed the case against the gendarme who fired the grenade that killed him.

"It was inevitable that the case would be dismissed because no one had been indicted," Jean Tamalet, the gendarme’s lawyer, told AFP.

"Moreover, the prosecutor’s final decision called for a dismissal by upholding the results of the investigation which had concluded that it was a terrible accident," he added.

However, Jean-Pierre Fraisse, the green activist's father, said that "the reason of state of two successive governments prevailed, but there was no reason because a man died”.

Plans to build the Sivens reservoir, against which Fraisse was protesting, have been shelved, but plans to build another, half the size, are under consideration. The protestors occupying the site were moved away in March 2015.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-01-09

  • FRANCE

    Greenpeace dumps coal at French presidential palace

    Read more

  • RUSSIA - ENVIRONMENT

    Madonna, Cotillard ask Russia to free Greenpeace activists

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Greenpeace activist stages protest on Eiffel Tower

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility