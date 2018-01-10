International News 24/7

 

Video: Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra braves Taliban threat

Film show: Maverick director Sam Fuller and 'Molly’s Game'

Backlash after French female celebrities criticise #MeToo movement

Outrage after French female celebrities call #MeToo movement 'puritanism'

Kodak's shares soar on cryptocurrency plan

Anti-austerity protests continue in Tunisia

World Bank warns of risks to future growth

Macron's 'horse diplomacy' in China

Macron in China: Much more than a state visit?

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-10

Video: Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra braves Taliban threat

A group of 30 young women in Afghanistan have chosen to start playing music – despite this decision putting their lives in danger. They are members of the all-female Zohra orchestra; they also go to high school. And because they’ve decided to do these things, they face a constant threat of violence from the Taliban. Our France 2 colleagues Nicolas Bertrand and Thomas Donzel report, with Emerald Maxwell.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By FRANCE 2 , Emerald MAXWELL

Our guests

Fahimeh ROBIOLLE

Consultant and Conflict Management Specialist

2018-01-09 Americas

Now hiring! Unemployment in Quebec hits record low

At just 5.9%, Canada's nationwide unemployment rate is at its lowest since 2008, with nearly 400,000 jobs created in the last year alone. The French-speaking province of Quebec...

Read more

2018-01-08 Europe

Why Ukrainian workers are flocking to Poland

At least one million Ukrainians are currently working in Poland, according to estimates. The economy in Ukraine, still hampered by war and corruption, is sluggish, while across...

Read more

2018-01-05 Brexit

Brexit: Scores of British Jews apply for German passports

At the end of the 1930s, roughly 70,000 Jews from Central Europe fled the Nazis and found refuge in Britain. They became British as well as European citizens when London joined...

Read more

2018-01-04 Rwanda

Rwanda’s Evangelical church boom

In Rwanda, born-again Christianity and other forms of Evangelical faiths are booming. These churches arrived in the country after the genocide and civil war in 1994. Many people...

Read more

