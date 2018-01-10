Video: Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra braves Taliban threat

A group of 30 young women in Afghanistan have chosen to start playing music – despite this decision putting their lives in danger. They are members of the all-female Zohra orchestra; they also go to high school. And because they’ve decided to do these things, they face a constant threat of violence from the Taliban. Our France 2 colleagues Nicolas Bertrand and Thomas Donzel report, with Emerald Maxwell.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
