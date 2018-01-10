Backlash after French female celebrities criticise #MeToo movement

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Wednesday, January 10: The international backlash continues after French female celebrities condemn the #MeToo movement as puritanism. Also, Benjamin Netanyahu's son is embroiled in a scandal some are calling "Strippergate". And sales soar of a Canadian author's book about the Second World War, "Fire and Fury", after people mistakenly purchase it instead of Michael Wolff's tell-all blockbuster about Donald Trump!

Le Monde's piece has got everyone talking today. In an open letter, a group of prominent French women - including actress Catherine Deneuve - condemn the #MeToo movement as "puritanism" that has essentially blurred the lines between sexual harassment and flirty behaviour. In their opinion, "a woman can, in the same day, manage a team of people and enjoy being the sexual object of a man, with being qualified as a 'whore' nor as a vile accomplice of the patriarchy". They go on to say "a woman can fight for an equal salary, but not feel traumatised by someone who brushes up against her in the metro, even if that is a crime".

Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is embroiled in a new scandal - this time involving his eldest son Yair, an audio tape recording, a debaucherous night on the town and his friend's super-rich father, with whom Benjamin Netanyahu did business deals. Haaretz has a great explainer here.

And people looking to pick up a copy of Michael Wolff's salacious Donald Trump tell-all have been buying the wrong book! Vice reports that Canadian author Randall Hansen has seen sales soar of "Fire and Fury" - his one, though, is about the Allied bombing of Germany during the Second World War!

By Dheepthika LAURENT