International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra braves Taliban threat

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Maverick director Sam Fuller and 'Molly’s Game'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Backlash after French female celebrities criticise #MeToo movement

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Outrage after French female celebrities call #MeToo movement 'puritanism'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Kodak's shares soar on cryptocurrency plan

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Anti-austerity protests continue in Tunisia

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

World Bank warns of risks to future growth

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron's 'horse diplomacy' in China

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron in China: Much more than a state visit?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-01-10

Backlash after French female celebrities criticise #MeToo movement

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Wednesday, January 10: The international backlash continues after French female celebrities condemn the #MeToo movement as puritanism. Also, Benjamin Netanyahu's son is embroiled in a scandal some are calling "Strippergate". And sales soar of a Canadian author's book about the Second World War, "Fire and Fury", after people mistakenly purchase it instead of Michael Wolff's tell-all blockbuster about Donald Trump!

Le Monde's piece has got everyone talking today. In an open letter, a group of prominent French women - including actress Catherine Deneuve - condemn the #MeToo movement as "puritanism" that has essentially blurred the lines between sexual harassment and flirty behaviour. In their opinion, "a woman can, in the same day, manage a team of people and enjoy being the sexual object of a man, with being qualified as a 'whore' nor as a vile accomplice of the patriarchy". They go on to say "a woman can fight for an equal salary, but not feel traumatised by someone who brushes up against her in the metro, even if that is a crime".

Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is embroiled in a new scandal - this time involving his eldest son Yair, an audio tape recording, a debaucherous night on the town and his friend's super-rich father, with whom Benjamin Netanyahu did business deals. Haaretz has a great explainer here.

And people looking to pick up a copy of Michael Wolff's salacious Donald Trump tell-all have been buying the wrong book! Vice reports that Canadian author Randall Hansen has seen sales soar of "Fire and Fury" - his one, though, is about the Allied bombing of Germany during the Second World War!

By Dheepthika LAURENT

Follow us
Archives

2018-01-10 sexual assault

Outrage after French female celebrities call #MeToo movement 'puritanism'

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Wednesday, January 10: French actress Catherine Deneuve and several other French female celebrities have penned a controversial article in Le Monde...

Read more

2018-01-09 North Korea

Oprah Winfrey for president? Please 'don't', say the papers

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Tuesday, January 9: We look at reactions to the two Koreas talking at a historic meeting. Belgium faces a political crisis after its immigration minister is...

Read more

2018-01-09 Emmanuel Macron

Report: More and more French people believe conspiracy theories

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS - Tuesday, January 9: Papers look at reactions to the historic meeting between the two Koreas. Also, Emmanuel Macron continues his charm offensive in China....

Read more

2018-01-08 Golden Globes

Politics and protest dominate not-so-Golden Globes ceremony

IN THE WORLD PAPERS - Monday, January 8: Protest movements dominate the Golden Globes, the first awards ceremony since the Harvey Weinstein scandal. In other news, a senior BBC...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility